Forty-four fire outbreaks were recorded nationwide on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

This is according to the Ghana National Fire Service.

The service in a statement indicated that 19 of the incidents were domestic, with 9 being commercial, 8 bushfires, five vehicular, and two electrical installation fires.

The highest number of these incidents was recorded in the Ashanti Region followed by the Greater Accra Region.

GNFS finds the sudden rise in incidents very worrying.

The fire service admonished the public to be very cautious during the festivities till the end of the dry (harmattan) season by abiding by basic fire safety practices in order to reduce the incidents of fire outbreaks.

GNFS has assured the public of concerted efforts to timely respond to all fire and related emergencies.