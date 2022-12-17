The incumbent National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has shaded the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah popularly known as General Mosquito.
Delivering his opening address at the NDC congress on Saturday, 17 December 2022, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said the heated contest between himself and Asiedu Nketiah will not destroy the party, saying “a mosquito you can see cannot bite.”
There have been fears that the party will break apart after Saturday’s congress due to Mr Asiedu Nketiah’s decision to contest his boss for the Chairmanship slot.
But Mr Ofosu Ampofo added that the contest between the two will only strengthen the party’s democratic credentials ahead of the 2024 elections.
He said “I want our detractors to know that our party still remains strong, and we will come out of today’s elections even stronger. The chairmanship contest between the party chairman and the general secretary will not destroy the NDC, we are all too strong and too intelligent for that.”
“Let those false political prophets from the opposing side who are predicting armageddon after today’s election be clear in their minds that today will rather mark a renaissance of the great akatamansonians,” he added.
He added that Saturday’s election “will mark the beginning of our march towards rescuing Ghana from the wickedness, ineptitude and catastrophic NPP government”.
About 9,000 delegates are expected to be deployed from the party’s various constituencies to partake in the voting process.
The keenly contested national chairmanship position will be between the incumbent Chair, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, a former Member of Parliament, Nii Armah Ashiety, and Samuel Yaw Adusei.
The two frontrunners, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah and Mr. Ofosu Ampofo have equally expressed confidence in winning the enviable chairmanship position after working tirelessly for the party.
Check below the list of candidates vying for various positions:
CHAIRMAN
SAMUEL YAW ADUSEI
JOHNSON ASEIDU NKETIA
SAMUEL OFOSU AMPOFO
NII ARMAH ASHIETEY
VICE CHAIRMAN
SHERIF ABDUL-NASIRU
ABANGA YAKUBU ALHASSAN
DR. SHERRY AYITTEY
SETH OFORI OHENE
AWUDU SOFO AZOURKA
ALHAJI AMADU B. SOROGHO
ALHAJI HABIBU ADRAMANI
EVELYN ENYONAM MENSAH
GENERAL SECRETARY
ELVIS AFRIYIE ANKRAH
FIFI FIAVI KWETEY
DR. PETER BOAMAH OTOKUNOR
DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY
FRANCIS LANME GURIBE
CATHERINE DEYNU
BARBARA SERWAA ASAMOAH
GBANDE FOYO MUSTAPHA
KWAME ZU
BRADI PAUL OPATA
EVANS AMOO
NATIONAL ORGANIZER
JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA
HENRY OSEI AKOTO
MAHDI MOHAMMED GIBRILL
SIDII ABUBAKARI
SOLOMON YAW NKANSAH
CHIEF HAMILTON BINEY NIXON
JOSEPH YAMMIN
DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZER
KOBBY BARLON
HABIB MOHAMMED TAHIRU
ELIKEM ERIC KEVIN KWAME KOTOKO
ALHAJI YAW KUNDOW
COMMUNICATION OFFICER
SAMMY GYAMFI
DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER
GODWIN AKO GUNN
ADONGO ATULE JACOB
MALIK BASINTALE
KWAKU BOAHEN ANTHONY
MOHAMMED NAZIRU
ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR-
ABASS ZULKARNAIN KAMBARI
HON. ALHAJI BABANLAMIE ABU SADAT
MAMAH MOHAMMED COLE YOUNGER
ABDUL-AZIZ MOHAMMED
YAKUBU MAHMUD MUDI
NEC MEMBERS
EPHRAIM NII TAN SACKEY
PEREZ FERNANDEZ ARMAH LARYEA
ISSAHAKU ISSAH ADEL
REV. IRENE SENA AGBLEKE
ABDULLAH FARRAKHAN ISHAQ
MALIK ADAMA
VICTORIA KUMA-MINTAH
EMMANUEL EWOENAM YAO ADZOME-DZOKANDA
CECILIA N. ASAGA
EBENEZER EFFAH HACKMAN
NAJAWA ALHAJI ISSAH
STEPHEN LADZEDO
ANITA ANNAN
RANSFORD CHATMAN VANNI-AMOAH
THOMAS AYISI KUMAH
WONDER VICTOR KUTOR
MOHAMMED MAMUDU
ARABA TAGOE
FAMOUS KWESI KUADUGAH