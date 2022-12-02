The Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto says the sector’s 8.4 percent growth in the year 2021 is the highest under the fourth republic.

He posits that the rate shows government’s commitment to improving the sector.

Speaking to journalists ahead of this year’s Farmers Day celebration which is taking place in the Eastern Regional capital of Koforidua today, Dr. Akoto said the country is producing enough food.

“This year is exceptional because of the strong performance of agriculture, which we all know has been the case. The sector grew at the rate of 8.4%, which is the highest since 1992. Annual growth had never exceeded 8%, but we have gone beyond this.”

According to the 2020 Population and Housing Census, more than three million Ghanaians of 15 years and above are involved in the agricultural sector, cultivating staple crops, tree crops and forest trees or engaged in aquaculture and traditional fishing.

The contribution of the agricultural sector to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has increased from an average of 2.8 percent over the four-year period ending 2016 to a four-year average of 5.8 percent in 2020.

Last year, the sector contributed 8.4 percent to the value of goods and services produced within the country.