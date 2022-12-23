AirtelTigo has been awarded the prestigious “Beyond Connectivity Award” at the National Communications Awards held on 3rd December 2022.

This was in addition to “Top Innovative Technology/Telecom Product of the Year Award”, “Top Transformational Technology Leader Award”, and “Digital Marketing Personality of the Year Award”.

By winning the Beyond Connectivity Award, AirtelTigo has cemented its legacy in the telecommunications industry as a holistic brand that goes above and beyond connectivity and living out its mantra of “Making Life Simple”.

Beyond Connectivity Award is in celebration of AirtelTigo’s excellent business proposition that successfully extends its services beyond its traditional telco boundaries into the fields of entertainment, healthcare & security, and mobile financial services.

Expressing his joy for this recognition, CEO of AirtelTigo, Leo Skarlatos, remarked, “Over the years, the telco industry has seen rapid transformation. Digital ecosystems have seen life breathed into them with new ways of working. Networks have gone beyond voice calls and basic data services to influence activities that rely on connectivity, including music, insurance and financial services.”

As an individual, Skarlatos himself picked up the prestigious Transformational Technology Leader award as a testament to the gains made by the company under his watch. Alex Offei Lartey, Head Digital & New Product Development, was awarded the coveted Digital Marketing Personality of the Year.

AirtelTigo Fuse Bundle won the Top Innovative Technology/Telecom Product of the Year award. Commenting on the award, Atul Narain Singh, Chief Marketing Officer AirtelTigo, saluted staff of the business for their hard work and dedication to the objectives of AirtelTigo.

He said, “Our hard work in creating innovative products has paid off handsomely. A lot goes into understanding what the consumer needs and putting resources together to meet that need. We’re excited to be recognized for this.”

The National Communications Awards is a high-impact, digitalization and development communication program developed by RAD Communications Limited, to recognize digitization across all sectors, including the Private Sector, Public Sector, Banking, FinTech, Telecoms, ICT, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Health, and all other sectors involved in digitization. The organizers also seek to champion communication, organizational and national development.

The fourth edition of the National Communications Awards – under the theme of “The Digitalized Economy; Innovation for National Development” – was held at The Labadi Beach Hotel on 3rd December 2022.