The Ministry of Roads and Highways has indicated government’s commitment to ensuring that the Ashaiman to Akosombo road is expanded to address the issue of congestion on the stretch.

According to the sector minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta contractors have commenced rehabilitation works on the road.

Speaking at an event at Afienya where President Akufo-Addo commissioned a 900-meter road over-bridge across the railway, Mr. Amoako Atta noted that motorists who ply the eastern corridor lot 1 will soon heave a sigh of relief.

“This part of the bridge which is going to be commissioned will form part of the dualisation of this road because a greater part of Akosombo to Tema is going to be dualised and very soon the congestion that is being experienced on this road will be a thing of the past. The contractors as I said are fully mobilised on site and have started working and the people of this area and the country as a whole are going to benefit,” Mr. Amoako Atta said.

Below are some of the pictures from the event: