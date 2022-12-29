The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on 28th December 2022 swore Lariba Zuweira Abudu MP, and Francesca Oteng Mensah MP into office as Minister and Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection respectively with an admonishing to ensure a fair balance between their legislative and executive duties.

Congratulating the appointees, President Akufo-Addo said, “Let me remind you of your dual roles in the legislature and the executive, and how your appointment does not relieve you of your duties as members of the legislature. You will have to learn how to balance effectively your twin responsibilities as members of Parliament, and as members of government. It is exacting but doable, and do it you must.”

He said, “always bear in mind the new arrangements of the conduct of parliamentary business, that is the time for a sitting, and the provision of decision dates have been engineered to facilitate your work in the executive. There thus can be no excuse for neglecting your parliamentary obligations.”

“The wide acceptance of your nominations by the Ghanaian people and the nature of your individual performances during Parliament’s approval processes are for me, indications that the confidence I repose in you is not misplaced. You nonetheless have to justify your selection especially as you should know that there are many of your peers in the house, who have not been selected, despite having similar claims of competence as yourselves, he indicated,” he added.

He stated that “your appointments have come into critical moments in the history of our country, and your success in this endeavour, will be a consequence of the oaths, you have solemnly sworn to uphold the interest of the republic, its constitution and its citizenry, and to dedicate yourselves to the promotion of their general wellbeing, the quality of integrity, which will permeate your work is extremely important.”

In lieu of this, he continued, “you have to remember at all times the solemn commitment that we in the New Patriotic Party, have made collectively and individually, jointly and severally, in the language of the lawyers, to serve the Ghanaian people, honestly and competently. We are called to these public appointments to provide public service, not to promote our personal gains. Do not in this regard fail to file your assets declarations properly, and remain above reproach in your public dealings. Your conduct, my conduct, our collective conduct in the executive, will determine the fate and fortunes of our party, the New Patriotic Party in this and succeeding decades.”

Concluding President Akufo-Addo, said, “the success of your work will be seen in the hard work you bring to it, you have both been carefully chosen for your portfolio. Your educational and professional background, your life experiences and your characters have dictated these choices. An opportunity is being afforded to you to serve your country in an elevated capacity, seize the opportunity with humility but with determination and perform, guided always by the almighty God.”