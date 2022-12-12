The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen popularly called ‘Alan Cash’ has promised to fund the entire cost involved in the printing of the albums for the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Congress.

The NPP’s National Congress is scheduled for 2023.

Mr. Kyerematen explained that his decision to fund the printing of the album of the presidential and parliamentary primaries in all the 276 constituencies is to help the party conduct the election successfully.

The presidential hopeful made this assurance when he along with some big wigs of the party paid a visit to the party’s Executives in Accra over the weekend.

“The National Executives will organise one of the best National Delegates Conferences in recent years. To this end, I am going to fund the entire printing cost of all 275 constituency delegates’ albums. It is to help the party conduct the election as a patriot myself. A free and fair election will trickle down to the average voter since they won’t feel manipulated or machinated,” he said.

He told the party’s executives that they can only break the eight if they work in unity.

“We can only break the 8 if we stay together and act as a unit. We can survive through cooperation and commitment to our various duties,” he stated.

On his part, the National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim applauded the Trade and Industry Minister and the other bigwigs of the party for always supporting the National Executives.

M. Kyerematen also doled out a cash amount of GH¢100,000 to the National Executives to support the running of their activities.

National Chairman of NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, General Secretary, Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, National First Vice Chairman; Danquah Smith Buttey, National Second Vice Chairperson, Rita Talata Asobayire, amongst other executives were present to welcome Mr. Kyerematen.

The bigwigs who were at the party head office at Asylum Down include: former Minister of Tourism, Catherine Afeku; a former employee of the National Security Ministry, Hopeson Adorye, former Director of NPP Communications Yaw Buabeng Asamoah; Member of Parliament for Tema West constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah amongst others.