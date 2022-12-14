The Deputy Coordinator of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Elections Planning Committee, Alex Segbefia has slammed critics who questioned John Mahama’s fundraising initiative for the party’s national congress.

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, the former Minister of Health said it is baffling how people are creating a wrong impression about the entire initiative because former president Mahama’s name pops up when money is being transferred to the MTN mobile money number provided in his official communication.

He questioned why those criticizing the initiative saying it is wrong to have a mobile money number registered in the former president’s name, don’t question him when he often goes out there to solicit for funds to fund party activities.

“…A separate account was created so as not to have the proceeds mixed up with our normal account for running the party. It is because of his stature that we are able to raise money and John Mahama has done well when it comes to fundraising in the party.”

The former president on December 5 wrote on his official Facebook page, “I am inviting 500,000 willing Ghanaians, NDC supporters, sympathisers, and friends to donate a minimum of 10 Ghana Cedis each to help us fund the congress.”

The former president added that the proceeds are expected to be used on “about 9,000 constituencies, regional and national executives who are the accredited delegates to the Congress who will be transported to Accra and accommodated.”

Delegates of the opposition NDC will gather at the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022, to elect national electives for the party.