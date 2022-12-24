All is set for the 2022 edition of The Citiuation outdoor party, which is scheduled to take place on later this evening, December 24, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Event Coordinator, Frema Adunyame, announced that all packages on offer have been sold out several hours before the event.

Frema Adunyame made the announcement on Citi FM’s mid-morning show, ‘Brunch In The Citi’, while encouraging ‘late-callers’ to make early reservations for subsequent events organized by the station.

This year’s Citituation exclusively organised by Citi TV/Citi FM will be headlined by the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artist of the Year, Stonebwoy.

The night will also feature performances from popular artists such as Akwaboah, Abiana and Praye.

The Nkyinkyim Band and God’s Gift Brass Band will also be present to entertain patrons with live music

Stonebwoy, during an interview with Brunch in the Citi host, AJ Sarpong, on Thursday, December 22, promised to entertain patrons with back-to-back classics from his catalogue of popular songs.

From the BHIM Concert to Citiuation. @stonebwoy go spoil everywhere!!! pic.twitter.com/HT4WdiaZCW — Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) December 20, 2022

The Citiuation Outdoor Party is sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Ceres, Doritos, Lay’s, and Logistics Movers. It is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM and Ghana Weekend.

It is also a part of the Beyond the Return championed by the Ghana Tourism Authority.