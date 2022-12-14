The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has called on the government to put in place measures to ensure that prices of products are reduced when prices of fuel fall.

Speaking on the Floor of Parliament, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said the failure of transport operators to reduce fares despite the decline in fuel prices at the pumps and the stability of the cedi is worrying and extremely unfair.

“In recent times we see and read consistent reductions in these products and it is gratifying that the dollar is also struggling to contain the strength of the cedi, these are all good times, however, I am not too happy when the ex-pump price of these products is going down and yet the Drivers and operators fail to pay attention to this consistent reduction in the price of such products.”

Prices of petroleum products are expected to fall significantly beginning this Friday, December 16, 2022, the Institute for Energy Security (IES) has projected.

According to IES, the expected price drops would be significant due to the 6.60% appreciation of the cedi against the US dollar.

It said the new prices will fall to about ¢13 and ¢16 per litre for petrol and diesel, whilst Liquefied Petroleum Gas will go for about ¢12 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, Parliament has approved one billion, two hundred and twenty-six million Ghana Cedis (GHC1,226,619,067) for the Transport Ministry for the year 2023.

This comes after the Transport Committee of Parliament presented its report on the government’s request for the stipulated amount as part of other activities to operationalise the Ghana Airline by the first quarter of the year 2023.

Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, moving the motion for the approval of the 2023 budget estimate for the Transport Ministry said the amount will also help the Ministry undertake some development activities earmarked for the year.