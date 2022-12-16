Police have arrested one more suspect in connection with the Asaman Tamfoe robbery, bringing the number of suspects arrested so far to five.

Suspect Yahaya Adama, believed to be the mastermind of the robbery, was arrested at his residence at Akwaboaso in the Eastern Region.

He admitted having received GH₵11,000.00 out of the booty.

The suspect and his gang of armed robbers, numbering seven (7) attacked and robbed a gold-buying company at Asaman Tamfoe on May 27, 2022, where they shot and killed a security man and one other in the process and also made away with over GH₵100,000.00.

Through sustained-intelligence operations, the police have so far arrested five out of the seven robbers.

Suspect Moro Saado was arrested on June 3, 2022, in Kumasi, suspect Ali Ousmanu, who shot the security man was arrested on June 4, 2022, at Akanten near Asesewa, suspect Elvis Kwaasi was arrested on June 15, 2022, at Asaman Tamfoe, suspect Issaka Abdul alias Baba Liman was arrested on August 2, 2022, at Sofoline Kumasi and the 5th suspect Yahaya Adama has been arrested at Akwaboso near Kwabeng.

“We wish to once again assure the public that the remaining two gang members will surely be arrested and brought to face justice as promised,” the police said in a statement.