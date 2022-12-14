Angelina Gyan, the mother of the 19-year old boy who sustained injury during the clash between some students of Asanteman SHS and Adventist SHS students in the Ashanti region, is calling on the police to arrest the perpetrators.

The police are yet to make any arrests in the clash which occurred on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

The 19-year-old boy (name withheld) was manning his mother’s shop close to the two Senior High Schools when the scuffle ensued.

“We are calling on the police to arrest the suspects who have injured my son. They shouldn’t go scot-free at all. The teacher who instigated the students too should be arrested,” she said.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Citi News, the clash ensued when one of the students of Asanteman SHS assaulted a student of Adventist Day SHS on his way home.

The assaulted student then returned to the school and informed his mates who then rushed to Adventist Day SHS to attack their ‘rivals’.

Students from both sides pelted some stones and the boy was injured in the process.

Reporting from Kumasi, Citi New’s Fati Aminu Ibrahim said, “the mother of the injured child complained that she and her husband are not in the position to finance the high cost of treatment at the Komfo Anokye Hospital. She wants the police to ensure that the two schools pay for the hospital bills”.

The parents of the injured child expressed worry that none of the authorities from both schools have reached out to them to check on the child.

Authorities of the two schools are yet to comment on the matter.