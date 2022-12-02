A non-Governmental Organization, Help the Needy Foundation, has reached out to pupils of the Apenten D/A Primary School in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

The gesture was part of interventions to support needy schoolchildren in hard-to-reach areas to contribute to educational growth in these communities.

School authorities took delivery of 150 uniforms, 750 exercise books, and 600 pens from officials of the Foundation.

Other items include; 400 pencils, 200 erasers 200 sharpeners, and three water storage fixed with taps as well as a box of chalk and 50 shoes and sandals.

The President of the foundation, Agyenim Boateng Jnr. who visited the school with other officials to present the items maintained that schools in rural communities lacked basic teaching and learning materials, and it was right for organizations like his support to help complement the government’s efforts.

He added that providing support for schoolchildren from less endowed backgrounds will go a long way to address issues of school dropouts in parts of the country.

He further said, “As an organization, we prioritize the needy, and we seek to always provide support to the less privileged at schools, hospitals, orphanage homes, prisons, and the community as a whole”.

The gesture was christened ‘Operation one student, one uniform and five exercise books each’.

The school authorities commended the foundation for the gesture and pledged to put the items to good use.