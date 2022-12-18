A former Member of Parliament for the Tamale Central constituency, Inusah Fuseini has stated that Asiedu Nketiah would have lost should he have decided to run as General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the fifth time.

He said there was general apathy and some sort of resentment for Asiedu Nketiah in his position as the General Secretary of the NDC.

“If Asiedu Nketiah had stayed as General Secretary, I bet you, he would have lost the elections because of fatigue because people were clearly not going to vote for Asiedu Nketiah again.

“There was a lot of fatigue that Asiedu Nketiah had been in that position [as General Secretary] for seventeen good years.”

Mr. Fusieni said the matters and accusations of financial infractions allegedly committed by the son of General Mosquito in connection with the app designed for the collection of donations toward the national congress were going to be a major challenge to his victory as the General Secretary.

“Many people started attacking Asiedu Nketiah and the first attack was from the camp of Ofosu Ampofo when the former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, [Said Sinare] said that the collection of the fees and the app that was developed for that collection was given to Asiedu Nketiah’s son.”

The former Tamale Central legislator added that though General Mosquito would not have pulled the victory plug, the incumbent chairman of the party did not anticipate the stiff opposition General Mosquito has brought into the chairmanship race.

“Because many people were criticizing and accusing Asiedu Nketiah, Ofosu Ampofo thought he was going to get sympathy from the party’s supporters and be retained as the chairman of the party.”

Asiedu Nketiah is in the chairmanship race with the incumbent chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Nii Armah Ashietey, and Samuel Yaw Adusei.