A delegation of the leadership of the Assemblies of God church, comprising the newly-elected executives of the Assemblies of God church Ghana, has paid a courtesy call on the management of Citi 97.3 FM and Citi TV.

Led by the newly-elected General Superintendent, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the team also had his wife, the National President of the Minister’s Wives Association, Mrs. Monica Wengam, the Assistant General Superintendent, Rev. Dr. Godwin Tito Adjei, the General Secretary, Rev. Dr. Ernest Birikorang, the Greater Accra Regional Treasurer, Sam Abubakar, the Accra West Regional Superintendent, the Accra East Regional Superintendent, Rev. Andrews Nelson Awintia, and the immediate past Head Pastor of the Ringway Assemblies of God Church, Rev. Ernest Kojo Agyei.

The visit was to introduce the newly elected national executives of the church to the management of the media house, with a view to express appreciation for the many years of fruitful partnership, evidenced by the prominent role played by Rev. Wengam as Citi FM’s radio pastor since the station’s inception.

The General Superintendent commended Citi FM and Citi TV for their professionalism and proven credibility in presenting facts without fear or favour over the years and urged the leadership of the media house to continue leading the way in professional practice.

Commenting on the current economic situation in the country, he urged stakeholders to come on board to contribute to the nation’s development, noting that the time of austerity the country was going through was an opportunity for the church to show the way in that regard.

He therefore used the opportunity to elaborate on the six (6) thematic areas of the church’s strategic vision namely, Reach, Rebuild, Restore, Reform, Reposition, & Rebrand.

The management of Citi TV/FM which welcomed the AG delegation was led by the CEO, Samuel Atta-Mensah, the Business Development Manager, Mr. Omane Mensah-Bonsu, the Head of News, Mrs. Vivian Kai-Lokko, the General Manager, Mr Bernard Avle, and Rev. Mawuli Tsikata, a Radio Pastor at the Citi 97.3 FM.

The CEO in his comments underscored the uniqueness of church media relations in general and the Citi-Assemblies of God relationship in particular and expressed the interest of the station in collaborating with the church In telling development stories from the hinterlands.

The Assemblies of God church which will celebrate its 91st anniversary in Ghana is one of the largest Pentecostal churches in the world, with over seventy (70) million worldwide and 19 million in Africa with over seven hundred thousand (700,000) members in Ghana.