The Births and Deaths Registry Ghana says is putting down some measures to solve the current problem of the issuance of birth and death certificates before the new year.

This comes on the back of complaints from some persons who claimed they have made payments but have not received their certificates.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Births and Deaths Registry, Adam Abdulai speaking to Citi News said the registry is working with the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to solve the issue of power outages resulting in the delay in issuance of the certificates.

“We have been working hand in hand with NALAG authorities and ECG to fix it. We have been having a series of meetings with them, demanding reports in trying to meet the timeline for our clients,” the Births and Deaths Registry PRO assured.