Re-elected National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, George Opare Addo has rejected widespread allegations that he manipulated the party’s recently held national youth elections.

He says, he won the polls on merit and that accusations that he schemed the disagreement over the delegates’ list to rig the election are unfounded.

George Opare Addo faced tough competition from Yaw Brogya Genfi amidst controversies, alleged underhand dealings and other internal party accusations.

He polled 533 votes against his contender’s 508.

George Opare Addo popularly known in political circles as Pablo believes the belief of his opponent in the aftermath of the election suggesting that he lost because the process was compromised is a rather unfortunate one.

“I am not an Electoral Commissioner. We all agreed on the modalities for the election based on the register. So after those processes, it is just a sign of bad faith. He [Brongya Genfi] is only being a bad loser. We had all agreed before the election took place. The electoral process was very clear and there was no point in time I felt I was going to lose this election.”

The retained National Youth Organizer also downplayed assertions that he used money to influence delegates adding that Brogya Genfi should not have resorted to a campaign based on falsehood.

“Money has never been part of the reason why anyone would lose an election but the negative campaign that was played against me even in the auditorium. The lies destroyed my reputation, so I was expecting him to do better.”

Opare Addo has already thanked the delegates for reposing confidence in him and has called for unity to successfully wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next general elections in 2024.

He is particularly concerned about what he says are ‘forces’ within the party working against him lamenting the injustices he had suffered while decrying the lack of support from party leadership.