Defeated National Youth Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Brogya Genfi has withdrawn his suit challenging the legitimacy of the election of George Opare Addo as National Youth Organizer of the party.

Brogya Genfi and two other TEIN members secured an interim injunction at the Amasaman High Court against Opare Addo popularly known as Pablo.

However, the party defied the court order that sought to stop the party from swearing in its Youth Organiser-elect, George Opare Addo.

Less than a week after the suit, Brogya Genfi says he is no longer interested in the matter because former President, John Dramani Mahama has stepped in.

“I was determined to pursue this matter to its logical conclusion mainly on grounds of principle and to forestall a similar occurrence in the future. But, upon the intervention of the former President and Flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress, H.E John Dramani Mahama, who I consider a father, I have decided to withdraw the matter from the court and to abide by the outcome of the election as declared by the party”, he said in a statement.

The plaintiffs had filed the Writ of Summons, seeking the annulment of the just-ended National Youth Organizer election on the basis that 22 TEIN President delegates who by the expressed orders of the High Court were supposed to vote in the elections, were excluded and/or prevented from participating in the elections and that 17 persons who were not supposed to participate in the elections were rather allowed to vote.

Here is Brogya Genfi’s full explanation

On 13th December, 2022, I together with the TEIN President of University of Ghana, Legon and University of Professional Studies, Accra, filed a Writ of Summons challenging the validity of the 2022 National Youth Election of the NDC which I had the privilege of participating in for the position of National Youth Organizer.

Pursuant to this action, the High Court Amasaman granted an Order of Interim Injunction in my favour restraining the defendants from acknowledging and/or holding the declared winner out as the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress.

The case was premised on the fact that twenty-two (22) delegates to the National Youth Conference whose names were on the official delegates register of the party were prevented from voting in the elections, while 17 persons who were not qualified to vote in the elections were rather allowed to vote, thereby impacting the eventual outcome of the election.

I was determined to pursue this matter to its logical conclusion mainly on grounds of principle and to forestall a similar occurrence in the future. But, upon the intervention of the Former President and Flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress, H.E John Dramani Mahama, who I consider a father, I have decided to withdraw the matter from court and to abide by the outcome of the election as declared by the party.

I have arrived at this decision based on my respect and reverence for H.E John Dramani Mahama and in the supreme interest of the great NDC.

I sincerely wish the newly-elected leadership of the Youth Wing well and hope that they bring on board everybody irrespective of the candidate they supported in the elections for the realization of our common objective of recapturing power in 2024.

To all the delegates who campaigned and/or voted for me, to all my teeming supporters and the entire rank and file of the NDC who supported me in diverse ways in this journey, I say a very big thank you. I do not take your support for granted and will never forget what you have done for me.

Let’s put aside our differences, rededicate ourselves and rally together for the victory of the NDC and President John Dramani Mahama in 2024.

Long live the NDC!

Signed.

Brogya Genfi