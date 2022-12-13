The Police officer who was shot during a shoot-out between the Police and the Caprice armed robbers has been promoted from the rank of Corporal to Sergeant with immediate effect.

The officer was promoted by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare.

The officer, together with his team members, took part in a special operation to arrest the armed robbers who attacked, shot and robbed a Chinese businesswoman at Caprice on December 9, 2022, in Accra

The injured officer suffered multi-fragmented fractures to the bone of his right thigh due to the gunshot and is billed for a major surgery.

The Police Administration has therefore made the necessary provision under the Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund (PEMIF), which was launched by President Akufo-Addo in January this year, to ensure he receives the best medical care available in Ghana or in other parts of the world as the case may be.

“We wish to once again commend the officer and all the other members of the team for the role they played leading to the arrest of one of the robbers and the death of two others,” the police said in a statement.