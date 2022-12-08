Dr. Dominic Ayine, the co-Chairman of the ad-hoc committee that probed claims in a censure motion filed against the Finance Minister has claimed that unassailable evidence of misconduct has been established against Ken Ofori-Atta.

Delivering his remarks on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, December 8, the Bolgatanga East Member of Parliament called for a secret ballot to determine the fate of the Finance Minister.

According to him, even though Mr Ofori-Atta was exonerated on some allegations levelled against him, evidence discovered during the committee hearing is enough for the Minister to be removed.

A co-chairman of the committee, K.T Hammond, however, disagreed with his colleague stating that no findings or recommendations were made against the Finance Minister.

The Minority caucus filed a motion of censure against the Finance Minister, accusing him of mismanagement of the economy, financial recklessness, conflict of interest, and gross mismanagement of the economy.

The debate which was supposed to have been done on Wednesday but was postponed to today centred on whether the House should vote to remove Mr Ofori-Atta from office or not.

The 8-member ad-hoc committee which was set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to probe the motion brought against the Finance Minister presented its report to Parliament on November 25, 2022.

Some Members of the Majority caucus have also called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Mr Ofori-Atta.

The Minority caucus in Parliament had called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs to join forces with its members to remove Mr Ofori-Atta from office.

The ad-hoc committee was co-chaired by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Adansi Asokwa constituency, K. T. Hammond, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Bolgatanga East, Dr. Dominic Ayine.