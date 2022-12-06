The Chief Executive Officer for the Tamale Teaching hospital, Dr. Kareem Mumuni, has resigned after two years of serving as the interim CEO of the facility.

In a statement issued by management of the facility, Dr. Adam Atiku who is in charge of medical affairs has been asked to take over as the acting CEO.

The statement however did not indicate the reasons for his resignation.

Dr. Mumuni served as the interim CEO, following alleged procurement breaches by the former CEO, Dr. David Kolibilla.

Despite the outcome of the investigation exonerating Dr. Kolibilla of any wrong-doing and recommending his reinstatement, the recommendation has since not been effected.