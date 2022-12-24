The La Palm Royal Beach Hotel is currently the place to be as the biggest Christmas Outdoor event – ‘The Citiuation All White Christmas Party being organized by Citi TV is underway in full swing.

Patrons of the event are really draped in their all-white attire signalling their excitement to party all out tonight.

The event, the third of its kind, will be serving patrons with a fun-packed event. They will also be treated to different packages of food and a variety of drinks.

It is going to be an evening of enthralling performances because artistes billed for the grande event include award-winning dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

The night will also feature performances from popular acts such as Akwaboah, Abiana and Praye.

The Nkyinkyim Band and God’s Gift Brass Band are also present to entertain patrons with live music.

The Citiuation Outdoor Party is sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Ceres, Doritos, Lay’s, Logistics Movers and Veuve Du Vernay.

It is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM and Ghana Weekend.

The event is also a part of the Beyond the Return championed by the Ghana Tourism Authority.