The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has urged the leadership of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, to intensify efforts to close down betting companies that flout laws guiding their operations in the country, such as siting their facilities close to educational institutions to entice children.

According to him, the move would help prevent children from patronizing such facilities located close to their institutions, and control the influx of children into such gaming centres contrary to the Gaming Act 2006 (Act 721) which guides their operations.

Dr Adutwum made the call when he visited the headquarters of the Gaming Commission of Ghana on Tuesday.

The meeting was meant to help the two institutions have a candid discussion on issues relating to siting of betting facilities near educational institutions across the country and efforts to address this problem.

The Education Minister lauded the Commission for its role in controlling operators in the space, but urged them to be firm in enforcing rules and regulations in relation to their operations to bring some sanity to the gaming space.

He appealed to the Commission to have a critical look at the location of betting centres in the country, especially near schools and see what can be done to halt this practice.

Dr Adutwum pledged his preparedness to liaise with the Commission in relation to how to prevent school children from storming betting centres, especially during schooling hours in their own interest.

The Minister also appealed to the Commission to consider assisting people with betting addiction, so they could move out of the addiction.

The Education Minister called on all stakeholders in the country to help protect the youth of the country who are preparing to take over the leadership of the country.

This, he said, could be done by looking at the interest of the nation first and putting in place the right policies and measures meant to help make gains for the nation.

The Games Commissioner, Mr Peter Mireku, eulogized the Education Minister for the visit and the discussion which would go a long way to get the best for the nation.

He recounted various advocacy and sensitization interventions put in place by the Commission towards sanitizing the gaming space in the country.

The Commissioner indicated that although there are rules and regulations guiding the operation of games of chance in the country, the issue of age verification remains a bit of a challenge since some adults open betting accounts for use by minors.

Mr Mireku indicated that the Commission would continue to liaise with the Education Ministry and other institutions to help educate and sensitize school children on the laws against minors engaging in gaming as well as the impact of gaming on their academic work.

Background

Pursuant to the Gaming Act 2006 (Act 721), betting centres are expected to operate 100 meters away from Schools, churches, mosques and other social facilities.

But the current situation whereby some gaming centres are spotted around educational institutions across the country prompted the Education Minister to visit the Commission for a discussion on how to sanitize the space for the sake of under-aged children as well as siting of the centres and the near schools across the country.