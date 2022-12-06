A United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has described as timely and welcoming, the Ghana Compact initiative.

According to him, the Ghana Compact becomes imperative, as the country has been unable to arrive at inclusive policies and programmes that transform its economy over a long period.

He believes the Ghana Compact will solve the many hardships Ghanaians are faced with, which were exacerbated by Covid-19, climate crisis, global economic crisis amongst others.

Dr. Chambas said this via a recorded video during the media launch of Ghana Compact 2022, in Accra on December 6, 2022.

“The Economic and Transformation is timely and welcoming initiative… Vulnerability to external shocks, such as the covid-19 pandemic, climate crisis, current global economic crisis only exposed further, failure or a lack of long term strategic policies or programmes”.

“There’s also the persistent inability to arrive at such policies and programmes through genuine, inclusive and consensual dialogue and consultations. Here is where the Compact for economic and political transformation becomes imperative, and where else, to embark on a transformational journey than in Ghana,” the former head of UNOWAS said.

He remarked that the country remains a leader in African stability, despite the economic crisis that has sent the country to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

“Our country remains a leader in African stability and governance despite the current evidently serious economic crisis, which has sent us back to the IMF for the 17th time in three decades. The time is now to correct the cause and turn our fortunes around. We must recalibrate our systems and approaches to make them smart and responsive to challenges,” he advised.

The Compact for Political and Economic Transformation is an initiative focused on setting a vision for Ghana, outlining collectively agreed solutions for the country’s biggest challenges, and identifying targets for tracking progress towards the agreed vision.

The initiative is being championed by the African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET).