Customers who are visiting the Kumasi branch of the firm say they did not receive prior notice from management about the closure.

A notice has however been posted at the main entrance of the firm to inform customers about the reasons for the closure.

The firm in a statement indicated it will operate remotely until January 10, 2022, due to liquidity challenges being experienced in the fund management industry owing to the macroeconomic crisis facing the country.

“I was sent by my boss to check if their offices were closed and indeed they have been closed”, one of the frustrated customers told Citi News‘ Hafiz Tijani.

Fund holders who are visiting the Kumasi branch of Databank were unhappy after visiting the offices of the firm.

“I have been here since November 29, and I was promised redemption in 10 working days, but my account hasn’t been credited since then. So I came here to check only for me to see that, the offices have been closed. It is very worrying because I needed this money for something urgent. As it is now, I do not know what to do”, another said.

Databank says, due to its inability to meet withdrawal demands, some clients have resorted to verbal abuse, threats and physical attacks on its staff hence the need for staff to start working remotely.

“The company sent me a message. I was coming to withdraw some cash after they gave me two weeks, but I came here only for me to see the offices shut down”.

The situation is not different at the Head Office in Accra.

In an interview with Citi News, CEO of Databank, Kojo Addae-Mensah stated that the decision had become necessary to ensure the safety of staff and clients.