The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it has not reached a final agreement on when to conduct primaries for the election of presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 polls.

This is contrary to the decision announced by the party’s National Council.

Reports attributed to the Council said the party has set November 2023 to elect its presidential candidate, January 2024 to elect parliamentary candidates for constituencies with sitting NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) and April 2024 for constituencies without sitting NPP MPs.

But in a statement, the NPP said timelines in the above respect are yet to be concluded.

“The National Council of the NPP, at its last meeting, has NOT agreed on any conclusive timelines for the conduct of the Party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 general elections”, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua said in a statement.

It added; “the publication is therefore untrue and misleading”.

According to the NPP, the National Council meeting could not finalize discussions on some proposed dates for the conduct of the primaries.

Consequently, the National Council resolved to defer decision on the matter to allow for further stakeholder engagements in the interest of the party.

“It is thus expected that at its next meeting, the National Council may revisit this subject matter and hopefully take a definitive decision regarding the timelines for the conduct of the Party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries”, it assured.

Some Members of Parliament had proposed the party holds both presidential and parliamentary primaries on same date to avoid acrimony.

Already, the office of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has announced publicly that he will run for the slot to lead the party.

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanten has also not hidden his desire to lead the NPP.

Agriculture Minister, Dr. Akoto Afriyie and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko have also declared intention to contest.