TEDxAccra returned to Ghana for the first in-person event in 6 years on Saturday afternoon at the University of Ghana, Legon Cedi Conference Centre.

The event brought together nine incredible speakers from the worlds of Education, Tech, Sports, Social Impact, Entertainment, and the Creative Arts.

Speakers spoke to the 2022 theme, AGENTS OF CHANGE, and shared their experience and expertise with an incredibly engaged audience who traveled to the University campus for the event.

Aisha Addo, Founder of Power to Girls Foundation, spoke on The Power of Change, Del Titus Bawuah, Founder of Web3 Accra, offered up thoughts on Africa Powered by Web 3.0, and Jabari Hall, Founder JHASHEART, gave a riveting talk on Social Emotional Learning.

Kenny Annan Jonathan, CEO of The Mail Room, discussed “The Invisible Hand” Kwame Akoto-Bamfo, Founder of Nkyinkyim Museum, shared the creation of an African Museum: NKYINKYIM, and Nana Danso, a Contemporary Artist, philosophized on being Agents of Our Own Change.

Finally, Patrick Fynn, Founder of StandOut Care, and One Young World Ambassador discussed “What Is Your Ikigai?” Precious Bonsu, Founder, and CEO of Whale Learning Group, spoke on the importance of the education system, and Stefania Manfreda, Founder, Creative Lead & Curator of Lokko House, spoke on why Changing the World Means Touching Lives.

Terry Kojo Oppong, the Organizer, said, “Our team of volunteers, suppliers, partners, and collaborators worked hard to create an amazing experience, and this hard work paid off, resulting in a truly immersive, engaging, and thought-provoking event. Speakers shared insight across a broad knowledge base from sports to art and education. The team and I were truly honoured to be able to facilitate the rebirth of TEDxAccra live and in-person after a six-year hiatus. And our theme, Agents of Change, takes us forward to connecting impact leaders and doers inside of Ghana and beyond.

The event was organized by Terry Kojo Oppong, co-organized by Nana Ama Owusu-Agyemang, curated by Tim Struthers, Cecelia Adjei, Bright Tenbil, Manish Padhiar, and Kofi Apraku, and executive produced by Brenda Mureithi for BLK HUT. Taptap Send was the official Sponsor, and UBER was the official rideshare partner.

About TEDx, x = independently organized event.

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

About TED

TED is a non-profit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.

TED’s open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators , which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers TED@Work, a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Pindrop and TEDxSHORTS.

