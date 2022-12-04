The Health Services Workers Union has sent a strong warning to the government to stay away from their pensions as part of a debt restructuring programme.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in his presentation of the 2023 budget statement, announced a debt restructuring for domestic bondholders in terms of interest payments.

In view of this, about 94 percent of Tier 2 contributions placed in government security are likely to be affected.

But the General Secretary of the Health services workers’ Union (HSWU) Franklin Owusu Ansah, addressing a press conference on Sunday, December 4, said the union will resist any attempt by the government to touch their pensions.

“Workers were made to believe that there will be no haircuts. The President of Ghana reassured and reaffirmed to workers on this…the attempt to touch the pensions in the quest to restructure debts means the government is tampering with the present and the future of workers. Pensions and Investments are being put at risk by the actions of the government.

“We shall resist any attempt by the government to give any kind of haircut whatsoever on pension because our future is at risk. Workers of Ghana cannot continue to suffer to the grave, enough is enough.”