The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has reiterated its directive to tertiary institutions to review fees for the next academic year by a maximum 15 percent increment.

GTEC and Parliament had indicated that there has been a 15% maximum increment across the board, as approved by parliament for university fees from the previous academic year.

Some of the schools announced in excess of 50 percent of fees to be charged for the 2022/2023 academic year without recourse to the approved rate by parliament, hence the caution by GTEC.

“This is to kindly remind all public tertiary institutions to abide strictly by the approval given. Any increases above the approved rate shall be in direct contravention of the fees and charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022 (Act 1080) and likely to attract sanctions from the Parliament of Ghana”, the Commission said in a statement.

Already, the University Students’ Association of Ghana (USAG) has described as insensitive the rate of increment in public university fees.

According to USAG, some public universities have gone ahead to release provisional school fees for the 2022/23 academic year with fees increased beyond the limit.

USAG said due to the current economic conditions the increment could result in students dropping out of school.

The Association said any attempt by universities to increase fees above the approved percentage will be strongly resisted by students across the country.

“At the request of the students, we further kindly advise the Management of the institutions to consider accepting a 50% part-payment of fees to enable the student to register at the beginning of the year, with a specific payment plan agreed upon for the balance to be paid, based on individual circumstances. This is to provide flexible terms of payment and reduce fee-default rate amongst students with genuine financial challenges”, the GTEC statement further urged.