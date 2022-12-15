The Africa Education Watch has petitioned Parliament to reject the allocation of GH¢1.8 billion made to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), a major education infrastructure financing facility in Ghana.

A petition to the leadership of Parliament stated that the group is guided by the GETFund Law, 2020 (Act 581) and the Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment Law, 2017 (Act 947).

According to Africa Education Watch, the sharp decline in the 2023 allocation raises serious concerns about the formula used in capping the GETFund in the 2023 budget, and whether it is in accordance with the Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment Law.

“Going by the 25% capping under the Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment Act, 2017 (Act 947) and the history of allocations in line with same, we estimate that, at least GH¢2.7 billion, representing 60% of the total 2022 GETFund Levy accruals of GH¢4.6 billion should be allocated to the GETFund for 2023.

“The continuous decline in the allocation to the GETFund, amidst consistent increment in the GETFund Levy, remains a serious worry for stakeholders concerned about the widening infrastructure gap in the education sector, especially at the basic education level.

“As you may be aware, there are over 5,000 schools existing under trees, sheds and dilapidated structures, while 1.2 million children are not in basic school, among others due to the lack of public basic schools in underserved communities. The widening infrastructure gap constricts the realization of the objectives of the government’s free Compulsory Universal Basic Education under section 38(2) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

“It is therefore unfortunate to learn that, not only did the Finance Minister fail to uncap the GETFund, but this year’s allocation is the lowest percentage of accruals in the history of the Fund, raising questions about the legal basis for allocating only 39% of GETFund Levy accruals to the GETFund.

“As Parliament prepares to consider the appropriation estimates for the education sector, we are drawing the attention of the House to the requirements of 25% capping of GETFund viz the 61% of GETFund Levy accruals being reallocated to other sectors, leaving only 39% for allocation to the GETFund.

“Eduwatch calls on Parliament to reject the allocation and cause the Minister of Finance to review the weights applied in allocating the GETFund, in line with the Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment Act, 2017 (Act 947), and the increasing infrastructure gap in the education sector, especially basic education.”