FBNBank in a short but impressive ceremony has officially commissioned its new East Legon Branch as it continues to focus on its efforts to bring banking services closer to the doorstep of its customers and clients.

The East Legon branch of FBNBank, the 23rd and 27th distinct footprint in its branch network, is located on the main Lagos Avenue, opposite the Radford University. This branch is specially designed to offer retail, commercial and premium banking services to its customers and clients around East Legon and its environs. This new branch is expected to attend to the needs of Small Medium and Enterprises (SMEs), retail customers and also that of the significant student population in that catchment area. It also offers FBNBank’s Premium Banking which aims to deliver a great lifestyle with priority service, comfort, security, luxury and access to financial advisory services as the benefits to customers.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by clients, customers, staff and key personalities. The ceremony included a tour of the branch which offered guests the opportunity to have a look inside the branch to enable customers experience the delight, convenience and security in the banking hall and Premium Banking lounge.

Delivering the welcome address, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FBNBank said, “the setting up of this branch is in line with the Bank’s agenda to put in place the right structures to cater for individual and corporate clients, some of whom are in East Legon and its environs. As we continue to get closer to our customers and clients, and also continue to develop customized products and services to suit their needs, even for prospective clients, we bring alive our brand promise of putting our stakeholders first.”

Mr. Asante mentioned that, “FBNBank is aware of the heightened role of banks in the current economic situation and it is well-placed to partner with its customers to navigate these uncertain times. He added that, “this branch has therefore been specifically located to support the growing business and human population in the East Legon enclave all in alignment with our customer-centric agenda. Over the last few years, we have seen a number of businesses established here to meet the growing needs of the fast-growing human population. Quite a number of these businesses happen to be SMEs. In addition to this, this enclave accommodates several tertiary institutions with their huge youth population not to mention the numerous residents here who all need an exciting banking relationship like what FBNBank offers.”

FBNBank in the past five years has improved on its offering by introducing several unique products aimed at SMEs and retail customers. The Bank has within that same period opened new branches at Osu, Tip Toe Lane, Atomic Junction and Abossey Okai. Other branches, like Ring Road Central, Tema Community One Market Square and Kaneshie, have been refurbished, recommissioned for an improved interaction and experience for all customers and clients. The Bank has also added an agency at GPHA focused on servicing port-related businesses.

FBNBank has in its 26 years of operating in Ghana remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. This, it has sought to do through the rich value and excellence of what the Bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders as a whole, particularly the Customers. FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 128 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has twenty-three (23) branches and three (3) agencies across the country with close to 500 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking service to the individuals and businesses in Ghana.