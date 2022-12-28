FBNBank has officially opened a Collection Centre to support the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA) operations at the Customs Long Room at Community One in Tema.

The facility known as the FBNBank GPHA Collection Centre has been set up to receive payments for government services as well as serve freight forwarders and other players in the maritime and shipping sector. The Collection Centre is also intended to offer convenience to customers who make payments to the Port Authority in order to facilitate the clearance process and serve as a one-stop shop for all payment to the Tema Port. One of the side benefits for the establishment of the Collection Centre is to decongest the Port of human traffic for transactions.

Speaking to stakeholders at a short but impressive ceremony to formally open the Collection Centre to the public, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FBNBank said, “the setting up of the GPHA collection centre is in line with the bank’s agenda to put in place the right structures to cater for individual and corporate clients. As we continue to get closer to our customers and clients, we also continue to develop customized products and services to suit the needs of prospective clients as we bring alive our brand promise of putting you first by delivering the gold standard of value and excellence.”

“FBNBank remains strongly committed to its customers and is therefore focused on its brand promise which enjoins the Bank to put its customers and clients first. To achieve this the Bank has invested in improving its customer touchpoints and technological infrastructure in order to introduce convenience and security in the services it offers. All these are aimed at making it possible for the Bank to attend to the needs of SMEs and retail customers around these environs.”

In a country where import revenue contributes a significant part of the total government income, the Collection Centre is expected to support government’s agenda to transform the economy and bring about development as it will enhance revenue mobilisation for government. According to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) data, import revenue at the Tema Port fell by 45 percent by June 2020. The establishment of the GPHA collection centre should help revenue mobilisation for the revenue agencies.

FBNBank has in its 26 years of operating in Ghana remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. This, it has sought to do through the rich value and excellence of what the Bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders as a whole particularly the Customers.

FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 128 years of operation.

FBNBank Ghana has twenty-three (23) branches and three (3) service points across the country with close to 500 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking service to the individuals and businesses in Ghana.