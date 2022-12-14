Fire on Sunday destroyed some rooms at the Kpando Aloyi Police rented quarters in the Volta Region.

A police situational report revealed that all the belongings of the personnel completely got burnt in the process.

The Ghana National Fire Service personnel managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other rooms at the apartment.

It took the service personnel about two hours to bring the fire under complete control.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Joefrey Badasu, regional commander; DCOP Mr Faakye Kumi, ACP Larmtey Hohoe divisional commander, District Commander C/Supt. Mr Samuel Yeboah and the Divisional Crime officer Mr Godwin Alormenu were at the scene to commiserate with the affected persons and their relatives and to assess the situation.

The source of the fire is not immediately known.

The victims are currently sheltered at Same Sisters Guest House in the municipality.

No casualty was recorded.