The outgoing General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito has apologised to party members he offended during his service to the party.

General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, bows out as the General Secretary of the NDC after 17 years.

He has made a claim for the Chairmanship slot and is seeking to unseat the incumbent chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo at the NDC’s 10th National Delegates Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“Let me say a word of farewell to you as I step down today as your General Secretary having served in that position for the past 17 years. I thank you for your cooperation and thank everybody. Those I’ve offended, may the Lord touch your heart to forgive me,” General Mosquito said when he delivered a speech at the congress grounds.

He added that “The credit I’ve made so far is shared and attributed to the footsoldiers of this country and this party.”

In his address, Mr Ofosu Ampofo said the heated contest between himself and Asiedu Nketiah will not destroy the party, saying “a mosquito you can see cannot bite.”

There have been fears that the party will break apart after Saturday’s congress due to Mr Asiedu Nketiah’s decision to contest his boss for the Chairmanship slot.

But Mr Ofosu Ampofo added that the contest between the two will only strengthen the party’s democratic credentials ahead of the 2024 elections.

He said “I want our detractors to know that our party still remains strong, and we will come out of today’s elections even stronger. The chairmanship contest between the party chairman and the General Secretary will not destroy the NDC, we are all too strong and too intelligent for that.”

“Let those false political prophets from the opposing side who are predicting armageddon after today’s election be clear in their minds that today will rather mark a renaissance of the great akatamansonians,” he added.

He added that Saturday’s election “will mark the beginning of our march towards rescuing Ghana from the wickedness, ineptitude and catastrophic NPP government”.

About 9,000 delegates are expected to partake in the voting process.