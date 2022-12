Four persons who kidnapped two Canadian girls at Nhyiaso, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region in 2019, have been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each by an Accra High Court.

This was after the court found them guilty on the charges of conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping at the end of a three-year trial.

The accused persons are Sampson Agalor, a 27-year-old Computer Engineer, Elvis Ojiyorme, a 27-year-old businessman, Jeff Onarsar, a 28-year-old tiler and Yusif Yakubu, a Ghanaian.

Soon after the judgment, Elvis Omarsar, now a convict, knelt down and apologised to the victims and their families.

The victims: Lauren Tilly and Bailey Chittey, who were in Ghana for voluntary service, were kidnapped at the entrance of their hostel in Kumasi.

Background

The four accused persons were standing trial for kidnapping two Canadian ladies in 2019.

The two ladies – Miss Lauren Patricia Catherine Tiley and Miss Bailey Jordan Chittey, who were in Kumasi to participate in a youth programme on June 4, 2019, were kidnapped.

The four persons who have been charged with unlawful imprisonment of two Canadian nationals pleaded not guilty to four charges related to kidnapping.

The accused – Sampson Agharlor, aka Romeo, the ring leader together with Elvis Ojiyorwe, Jeff Omarsar and Yusif Yakubu all denied the charges of conspiracy to kidnap, two kidnappings, and unlawful imprisonment.