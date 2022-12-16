Some Ghanaians have donated over a million cedis to support the National Democratic Congress to organise its national congress scheduled at the Accra Sports on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

A statement from the party said an amount of GH¢1,083,000 has so far been received.

The former President, John Dramani Mahama weeks ago appealed to Ghanaians to support the party’s congress, following which a mobile money account was created for that purpose.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi Esq, he expressed appreciation to Ghanaians and other party faithful for responding to their plea.

“MoMo donations and deposits into the congress account, and other alternate channels of donation amounted to GH¢1,083,000 (one million and eighty-three thousand). The party wishes to thank all Ghanaians who contributed their widow’s mite to what is expected to be a monumental Congress tomorrow”.

“The Planning Committee also wishes to thank the many people who made donations to the Congress but wish to remain anonymous. The Congress Planning Committee wishes to thank Former President John Dramani Mahama and all Ghanaians who responded to the fundraising appeal to finance the 10th National Congress scheduled for Accra on the 17th December 2022”.

About 9,000 delegates are expected to be deployed from the party’s various constituencies to partake in the voting process.

The keenly contested national chairmanship position will be between the incumbent Chair, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, a former Member of Parliament, Nii Armah Ashiety, and Samuel Yaw Adusei.

The two frontrunners, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah and Mr. Ofosu Ampofo have equally expressed confidence of winning the enviable chairmanship position after working tirelessly for the party.

Read below NDC’s full statement:

PRESS STATEMENT

16th December 2022

THE CONGRESS PLANNING THANKS GHANAIANS FOR THEIR POSITIVE RESPONSE TO THE APPEAL FOR FUNDS TO SPONSOR THE 10TH NATIONAL CONGRESS.

The Congress Planning Committee wishes to thank Former President John Dramani Mahama and all Ghanaians who responded to the Fundraising appeal to finance the 10th National Congress scheduled for Accra on the 17th December, 2022.

MoMo donations and deposits into the congress account, and other alternate channels of donation amounted to Ghs1,083,000 (one million and eighty three thousand). The party wishes to thank all Ghanaians who contributed their widows mite to what is expected to be a monumental Congress tomorrow.

The Planning Committee also wishes to thank the many people who made donations to the Congress but wish to remain anonymous.

Additionally the Planning Committee wishes to thank the former President for sponsoring the entire budget of the Youth and women congresses and also topping up to make up the shortfall in the budget for National Delegates Congress amounting to several million cedis.

The party remains eternally grateful to Ghanaians, Former President and his generous benefactors for their continued support.

Signed.

Sammy Gyamfi Esq.

National Communication Officer, NDC