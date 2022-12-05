Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor for the newly constituted University of Media, Arts, and Communication.

Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo was appointed after the 6th Regular Meeting by the Interim Council of the University held on 30th November 2022 and the appointment took effect on December 1.

Announcing the appointment in a statement, the Public Affairs Directorate of the University said: “The Interim Council of the University of Media, Arts and Communication at its 6th Regular Meeting held on 30th November 2022 appointed a new Management Team led by Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo as the Vice-Chancellor with effect from 1st December 2022.”

“The University of Media, Arts and Communication is the first public university established by an Act of Parliament (Act 1059) which merges three specialized institutions comprising the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL), and National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI).”

The Act of Parliament (Act 1059) that gave a legal constitution to the University received Presidential Assent in May 2022.

Processes for the merger of the three institutions commenced in 2019.

Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo is an astute academic with a solid leadership track record spanning over two decades of teaching and management in Ghanaian and foreign universities.

His expertise is in Marketing, Communication, Crisis Communication, and Public Relations.

Before his appointment, he was the Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism and was instrumental in turning around the fortunes of the Institute into an enviable specialized institution in the training of journalists, public relations practitioners as well as other professionals in the media and communication industry.

Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo is currently the Chairman of Vice Chancellors Ghana.

Other members of the team include Dr. Janetta Sika Akoto, Acting Registrar, Mr. Francis Obeng, Acting Director of Finance, Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah, Acting Rector (GIJ), Dr. Samuel A. Nai Rector (NAFTI) and Dr. Sampson Fenuku, Acting Rector (GIL)

The Interim Council has decided that the North Dzorwulu Campus of UniMAC – GIJ, shall be the physical location and address of the new university.