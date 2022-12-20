Organised labour has vowed to reject any plea from the government to rescind its decision on the planned strike action slated for Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

The comment comes after a meeting with the Ministry of Finance was rescheduled to Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Speaking to the media, the group said until government assures them that their pension funds won’t be affected by the debt exchange programme their strike will take effect until further notice.

The labour front for the past few months has recorded several agitations. The most recent are issues related to the government’s debt exchange programme.

The programme which seeks to manage the country’s domestic debt to help in reviving the economy has been vehemently opposed by organized labour, the mother union of all labour unions in Ghana.

They lament their pension funds will negatively be affected.

In view of this, the union wants assurance from the government that the pension funds will not be touched.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, after its meeting with the Ministry of Finance was rescheduled to Thursday, the Deputy Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah said they won’t accept any plea from the government until their demands are met.

In a related development, organized labour wants the government to treat their negotiations for a 60% increment in their base pay on the single spine salary structure with a sense of urgency.

They lament government’s attitude towards their demand is uncalled for.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister for Employment, Bright Wereko-Brobby says that even though he is disturbed by the recent issues at the labour front he hopes the government’s continuous engagement will yield positive results.