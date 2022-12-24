The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has condemned an assault on a young man by some persons suspected to be Customs personnel.

In a video making rounds on social media, some persons in Customs uniforms with a Customs vehicle are seen brutally assaulting a young man by the roadside.

In a statement, the GRA said investigations have commenced into the incident and persons found culpable will be severely dealt with.

“Management of the GRA has perused the video recording and would like to put this information out:

i. Investigations have commenced into the alleged incident.

ii. The incident has also been reported to the Police Service and the Authority is collaborating with the Police to deal with the situation.

iii. The appropriate sanctions would be meted out to the persons found culpable of the assault.

“We however wish to condemn this unfortunate situation and to use this opportunity to entreat the general public to report acts or incidents of such nature to the Authority for quick redress.”

The GRA also assured the general public that they remain committed to their mandate of revenue mobilization, public safety and national security with utmost professionalism.