The Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) is rejecting the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission’s (GTEC) 15% increment in fees in all public universities for the 2022/23 academic year.

GTEC last week directed tertiary institutions to review fees for the next academic year by a maximum 15 percent increment.

A statement issued by GRASAG said, “GRASAG members all over the country have been hit hard by the economic downturn, and an increase in university fees, we believe will exacerbate the situation”.

According to GRASAG, some tertiary institutions have released provisional fees above the approved 15% increment, adding that some members of the Association are likely to drop out of school over their inability to pay the fees.

GRASAG called on the government and GTEC to engage stakeholders including student unions before implementation of the approved fees.

“Some universities have increased their fees above the 15% approved rate by Parliament. GRASAG is by this release calling on government and GTEC to halt the implementation of this increment indefinitely to allow for further engagements with relevant stakeholders including students unions,” the statement stressed.

It, therefore, threatened to oppose any attempts by any university management to impose the increment fees on students without extensive stakeholder engagements.

