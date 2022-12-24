The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is cautioning drivers and motorcycle riders to take key precautionary measures to reduce road carnages in the wake of the harmattan season.

The harmattan season has set in, and it’s known to cause poor visibility, especially for drivers as the weather becomes foggy.

Public Relations Officer of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Pearl Adusu Sateckla spoke to Citi News.

“This season comes with foggy weather, blurred vision and dust collection. So drivers and motor riders should all be careful. They shouldn’t drive too early in the morning or late at night. They should check their light. It should be on when it’s hazy. The windscreen should be clean and the wiper working.

Some guidelines drivers should follow while on the road to avoid road crashes, which may lead to deaths and injuries;

Leave a reasonable distance between you and the other vehicle.

Exercise patience.

Keep windows and mirrors clean.

Avoid excessive speeding.

Avoid unnecessary overtaking.

Use fog or driving lights (if well-equipped).

Use your low beam.

Take note of traffic and construction signs.

Use the edge line of the road as a guide.

Use advance warning triangles when your vehicle breaks down and call for immediate removal from the road.

Pedestrians are advised to wear reflective clothing to improve visibility to reduce the risk of getting knocked down by a vehicle.

Road contractors should ensure constant watering of untarred roads.

The above precautionary measures are believed to help reduce road crashes, if not eradicate them.