Ghana’s leading high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider; SES HD PLUS has ended its Ɔrekɔdo Double Double promo successfully with over 1700 prizes won by lucky subscribers in two separate draws in November and December respectively.

The Ɔrekɔdo Double Double promo which gained popularity among television viewers and the general populace was climaxed with presentation of prizes to winners in Accra on December 20th 2022.

The top prize winners for the day; Shadrack Combat from Atebubu in the Bono East Region and William Kofi Koranteng from Effiduase in the Ashanti Region won a trip to Dubai with their partners bringing the number of ultimate prize winners to three as Samuel Nambu from Ajumako in the Central Region also won a trip to Dubai with his partner during the mini draw in November this year. Other lucky HD+ subscribers also won 65” TV sets, blenders, free HD+ subscriptions, bluetooth speakers and other household appliances.

At a colourful final draw event held at the Rawlings Park in Accra, the winners expressed their joy and appreciation to HD+ for honouring its promise.

Shadrack Combat; a top prize winner described his prize; an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai with his partner as a life changing prize.

“I still feel like it’s a dream. I doubted when I was informed that I had won but being here today and receiving my prize makes it a reality and not a dream. I am grateful to HD+ for coming up with the Ɔrekɔdo Double Double promo. They have touched my life and the other winners in a very positive way,’’ he stated.

Presenting the prizes to winners, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SES HD PLUS Theodore Asampong congratulated all winners and expressed his joy at the increasing appreciation for the quality HD television viewing experience offered by his company. ‘’We are excited to see a successful and transparent execution of this campaign.

At HD+, our joy is not only to put smiles on the faces of subscribers through such promotions but to also significantly impact television viewing patterns and I am happy that this impact is being made” he said. He expressed gratitude to all subscribers and assured all of additional services and innovations in 2023.

He said; “I express my appreciation to our subscribers for their loyalty and patronage to the FeeliFeeli Experience this year and assure all of additional and unique additions next year.

The HD+ Ɔrekɔdo Double Double promo was run on the Caritas Lottery Platform of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) from 15th September 2022 to 5th December 2022 to reward new and existing subscribers. Participating customers enjoyed quality and HD content on the HD+ decoder and also got the chance to win over 1,700 prizes including paid holiday trips to Dubai.

To qualify, new subscribers had to simply purchase an HD+ Decoder bearing the promotion’s sticker at any authorized dealer whereas existing HD+ subscribers were required to have an active commercial subscription of 3 months and above.

In its second year of operation since inception in 2020, HD+ is a preferred television viewing option in many homes. The platform has surpassed a 100,000 subscriber milestone; an indication of the gradual shift to HD quality and the acceptance of the FeeliFeeli Experience.

The company is thus celebrating this success story with its partners and customers for their contribution and support. From now till 31st December 2022, HD+ is giving 222 HD+ customers the chance to win exciting rewards on hd-plus.com.gh every day. Customers are to simply visit the website and win big.

About SES HD PLUS

SES HD PLUS Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of SES, the leading global content connectivity solutions provider. SES HD PLUS Ghana markets the HD+ Product, which promises to provide satellite homes with quality and affordable entertainment options by leveraging SES’s experience of delivering satellite TV channels directly to home (DTH) and its success of rolling out the HD+ subscription-based platform in Germany.

Apart from offering over 100 FTA channels in standard definition, SES HD PLUS Ghana is collaborating with Adom TV, Joy Prime, GTV, UTV, Joy News, GTV Sports+, GhOne, Metro TV, TVXYZ, Citi TV, OneHD, BID TV, Kool TV, e.TV Ghana, DGN, GNTV Junior, Aljazeera and AfroSini to deliver their content in high-definition quality.

HD+ is open to all broadcasters and looks forward to partnering with additional broadcasters who want to deliver their content in high-definition quality. Visit www.hd-plus.com.gh for further information.