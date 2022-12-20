SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider has announced that effective 10 January 2022, the prices of all HD+ subscription packages will increase.

Considering the economic challenges facing Ghanaian consumers, SES HD PLUS has absorbed as much of the cost of doing business as possible to continue offering world-class TV viewing experiences to Ghanaian homes over the past 2 years without a single increase in the price of the HD+ subscription packages offered. However, the price increase became inevitable considering the increased cost of operations and the consistent addition of value offerings from HD+ in the form of: more exclusive channels; exciting features such as the PVR function on the HD+ Decoder; the ability to watch TV on the go with free data every month; control to catch up on shows aired in the last 48 hours on the My HD PLUS mobile app; the first 4K channel in Ghana; as well as the introduction of a multi-feed function to allow HD+ Subscribers to choose between two live video feeds on a single HD+ channel.

Commenting on the new price increase, Theodore Asampong, CEO of SES HD PLUS Ghana, said, “Since HD+’s entry into the Ghanaian market two years ago, we have seen the pressure that the COVID-19 pandemic and other global happenings have put on TV homes in Ghana. The price increases will ensure that Ghanaians can continue to enjoy quality TV viewing experiences at the best value on the market”.

From 10 January 2022, HD+ Subscribers will pay GHS 12, GHS 35, GHS 85 and GHS 290 respectively for their weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual subscription packages as highlighted in the table below. With the imminent launch of an additional sports channel, Scooore HD, and the continuous availability of all the exciting features that deliver world-class TV viewing experiences, SES HD PLUS can assure subscribers of more value in the coming year.

“The launch of HD+ in Ghana has stimulated a shift in television viewers’ preference for TV channels with quality pictures in Ghana. We are happy that the concept of world class TV viewing experiences that we envisioned for Ghana is yielding results” Asampong added.

From January 2023, HD+ subscribers can look forward to enjoying live football from selected leagues around the world via a new sports channel, Scooore HD, in addition to the world class features and functionalities that are already available to HD+ Subscribers.