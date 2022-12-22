The Joint Health Sector Unions and Professional Associations say all public health facilities will be completely shut down by January 9, 2023.

This will arise if government fails to exempt the pension funds of organized labour from the Debt Exchange Programme.

It comes on the back of threats of a public sector shutdown by organized labour beginning Tuesday, December 27, 2022, over the debt restructuring move.

The health groups have backed the indefinite strike as services of health workers will be withdrawn in phases.

The Joint Health Sector Unions and Professional Associations is made up of Ghana Medical Association, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Health Service Workers’ Union of TUC Ghana and Government and Hospital Pharmacies Association.

In a statement, they outlined the road map for the implementation of the strike.

“By this communiqué, all health sector workers are entreated to follow the road map below to ensure a smooth implementation of the strike:”

27th December 2022 – Withdrawal of all out-patient services

2nd January 2023 – Withdrawal of emergency services

9th January 2023 – Withdrawal of all services