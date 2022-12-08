The internationally acclaimed stage play, HEAR WORD!, will debut in Accra, on December 10, 2022, at the Grand Arena at the International Conference Center.

HEAR WORD! has been seen by over 100,000 live audience members across the globe, and organisers are expecting a full house in Accra .

For the past 8 years, iOpenEye Africa Foundation, organisers of the programme, have produced powerful stage performances, women’s skills-building workshops and facilitated open dialogue events that address factors which limit the safety, economic independence, leadership participation and societal value of women.

Supported by Ford Foundation, the play is coming to Ghana as part of the December in GH activities in conjunction with the Ghana Tourism Authority, the National Theater of Ghana and the Beyond the Return project.

According to HEAR WORD!’s Producer/Director, Ifeoma Fafunwa, iOpenEye Africa’s vision of a world where all citizens are informed, empowered, safe, equally valued, and can contribute meaningfully to nation-building regardless of gender, ethnicity, or socio-economic status is thoroughly aligned with Ford Foundation’s commitment to shift repressive power dynamics and strengthen the rights and influence of those most affected by violence, oppression, and injustice across the globe.

CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyeman believes “this is a welcome addition to the growing list of collaborations aimed at showcasing Ghana’s potential as a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events hub in West Africa”.

Admission to the show and open dialogue is free. The HEAR WORD ! 2022 in Accra will star notable Nollywood stars such as Joke Silva, Taiwo Ajai -Lycett, Ufuoma McDermott, Elvina Ibru, Omonor, Zara Udofia – Ejoh, Debbie Ohiri, Oluchi Odii and Mofe Okorodudu.

iOpenEye Africa Foundation is a Nigerian non-profit organisation that utilises the power of performance art to challenge the status quo, empower and improve the independence, rights and status of women. Since 2015, our team has produced powerful stage plays, offered skills building workshops and facilitated open dialogue events aimed at challenging norms, breaking the culture of silence and building independence, safety and value for women.

Theory of Change: Arts, media and entertainment shape culture by influencing behaviour, language, lifestyle and beliefs. Adopted behaviours and beliefs can reinforce existing harmful cultural norms or be catalysts for building new progressive systems of culture. By introducing powerful positive messages of equality in popular media platforms; we work to inspire young audiences to build communities that are safer, fairer and more equitable for women and everyone.