Management and staff of Citi TV and Citi FM will today spend time with children on admission at the St. Joseph’s Orthopaedic Hospital in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

This is part of the station’s annual corporate social responsibility dubbed “Help A Christmas Child”.

It is aimed at bringing hope and smile to kids who will spend the Christmas season on hospital beds.

This gesture is for the kids who have gone through successful procedures but are yet to be discharged due to unpaid medical bills.

The ‘Help A Christmas Child‘ initiative will see staff of the station celebrate the yuletide with the children and shower them with goodies donated through the benevolence of listeners of Citi FM.

Other donations in cash and kind will also be used to cover medical bills for the young patients.