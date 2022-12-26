The Citi Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Citi FM/Citi TV has donated food items and toiletries to the Eastern Regional Hospital.

The donation was done as part of the media house’s annual “Help A Christmas Child” initiative which seeks to put smiles on the faces of children during the festive season.

Presenting the items, Head of News at Citi FM/Citi TV, Vivian Kai Lokko indicated her hope that the items will help complement what the hospital already has to make its operations easy.

Management and Staff of Citi FM and Citi FM earlier visited the St. Joseph Orthopaedic Hospital at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Food items, assorted drinks among other items were given to the patients.

The annual Boxing Day trip was bolstered with donations from corporate organizations and benevolent patrons of Citi FM and Citi TV.

While donating the items at the St. Joseph Orthopaedic Hospital, the Human Resource Manager of Citi FM/Citi TV, Jennifer Anane-Nsiah said the gesture is aimed at helping to alleviate the plight of the patients.

“Citi FM/TV, we care, we just do not talk on-air, we actually make an effort to make an impact. We have been doing this for years, and we will continue to do it,” she added.