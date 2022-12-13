The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ghana are expected to announce a staff-level agreement on a loan deal today, Tuesday, December 13, after several months of talks for a $3 billion bailout.

The agreement will be made known at a joint press conference Tuesday morning by the two parties.

This will pave the way for the Board of the Fund to consider and possibly approve a programme for the country.

Ghana in July turned to the IMF for a $3 billion three-year period bailout as the economy faces its worst crisis in the last twenty years.

The cocoa, gold, and oil-producing West African nation has said it needs the deal by the end of the year.

The government has begun restructuring its debt by rolling out a plan to swap $10.5 billion in local bonds with new ones, a move which has been met with stiff resistance by the organised and the public.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian Cedi was last week recorded as the best-performing currency in the world.