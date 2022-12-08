Rumours are rife in the Ablekuma Central constituency of the Greater Accra Region that the Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency, Jefferson Kwamina Sackey is likely to contest the seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election.

There are speculations that Mr. Sackey who has a rich media background will stick his neck out as an aspirant for the upcoming NPP primaries in its quest to wrestle the seat from the NDC. Since his name popped up, there have been series of meetings in some quarters in the constituency.

Mr. Sackey is considered by many as affable, humble and trustworthy.

He is not new to NPP politics, in 2007 he was a member of the then-candidate Akufo-Addo media team that projected him as the next President of Ghana.

He was the lead voice in all his campaign commercials and was host of Nana’s Diary, a weekly TV show that looked into the achievements of the Kufuor-led NPP government and the campaign activities of Nana Akufo-Addo.

In the 2012 and 2016 elections, Jefferson Sackey was available again and brought his rich media experience to bear to help the NPP.

He was subsequently appointed a Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency to assist his boss, Eugene Arhin who is heading the Directorate.

Jefferson has a rich media experience, starting from TV Africa and Joy FM to CNN and Deutsche Welle television as the West African Correspondent among others.

He has travelled widely and has covered many international and high-profile events across the globe.

On governance and matters at the Presidency, Jefferson has been responsible for the media image of the President, defends government and explains to the citizenry many government policies and programmes through the Presidential Diary, a TV series.

A recent visit to the constituency indicates how residents are yearning for a new hope.

There have been several debates on NPP WhatsApp platforms in the constituency on the “New Face” and the “New Energy” that supporters are touting.

Yeboah Ansong, a local spare parts dealer in Abossey Okai and a known NPP supporter in an interview said “Our constituency needs someone who can speak for us in Parliament, someone who has the ability to communicate our problems to the powers that be. I strongly believe that a new candidate for the party will help us a lot. I know that young man, he is very humble and when l see him on TV, he is a proper gentleman and can really do the job of an MP”.

The NPP goes to congress in March 2023 to elect new Parliamentary and Presidential Candidate(s) for the 2024 elections.