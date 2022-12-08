The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has provided 1,200 pieces of dual desks to the Bolgatanga Municipal Education Directorate.

The intervention is to address the lack of furniture situation in nine basic schools where pupils study on bare floors.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony on behalf of Isaac Adongo, Bolga Central constituency NDC Chairman, Martin Ayamga, said, the legislator remains committed to ending the inadequate furniture situation in the municipality.

“The need for these desks was occasioned by the fact that some school children lay on their stomachs or sit on stones or blocks which makes their uniform dirty and makes them uncomfortable as they study. This seriously affects the teaching and learning process and affects the outcomes of same.

“The provision of these 1,200 pieces of furniture to the nine beneficiary schools is to help improve the furniture situation in these schools and has made arrangements for the transportation of the pieces of furniture to the beneficiary schools”.

Mr. Ayamga reiterated that the Bolgatanga central legislator will continue to work assiduously at ending the inadequate furniture situation in the municipality.

Bolgatanga Municipal TVET Coordinator, Frederick Ayine, who received the furniture on behalf of the education directorate commended the legislator for the support.

He said though the legislator’s intervention has come in handy, it still doesn’t constitute up to 30% of the furniture needs of schools in the municipality.

The beneficiary schools are; Aswaj, Umaria, Atampuri, Aguusi, and Asoregobisi primary schools.

The rest are; Sherigu SHS, Community Development Vocational Technical Institute, Baptist, and Zaare. Experimental primary schools.